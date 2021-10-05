Groupism in Bigg Boss house Telugu begins!

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu: When multiple celebrities start living in a house, it certainly will result in the formation of groups. Now, we are going to come across a similar thing in the Bigg Boss house. For the first four weeks, the inmates were normal but now, the groups are going to be formed in the house.

Already, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Jaswanth Padala, and Siri Hanmanth started playing the game together. Not just eating and hanging out together, they are also playing the game by sharing opinions. It is not a wise idea to do but the situations pushed them to gang up against others.

On the other hand, Swetaa Varma and RJ Kajal are also inclined towards this group. They have issues with a lot of others in the house and we can see both of them hang out with Shannu, Jessie and Siri.

We have to see if the group continues for some more weeks.