Gunasekhar is not Corona Positive

Tollywood: Director Gunasekhar is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Shakuntalam. There were reports in the media that the director has tested positive for Coronavirus, because of which, the shoot came to a halt. However, Gunasekhar has given clarity on the same. The director is negative for Corona and he is preparing to resume the shoot.

On the occasion of Ugadi yesterday, the director posted the news on Twitter and made it clear to everyone that he is Corona-free.

"Hi Happy Ugadi to you all Yesterday I had a false positive COVID test during a routine testing activity that we do on sets upon further testing and inspection it was confirmed by doctors that I DO NOT have COVID and so I'd be resuming the shoot with all precautions in place." posted Gunasekhar.

Hi Happy Ugadi to you all Yesterday I had a false positive COVID test during a routine testing activity that we do on sets upon further testing and inspection it was confirmed by doctors that I DO NOT have COVID and so I'd be resuming the shoot with all precautions in place 🙏 — Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) April 13, 2021

Samantha plays the lead role in Shakuntalam. The shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad.