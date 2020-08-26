Gunasekhar to replace hero for Hiranyakashyapa?

Director Gunasekhar has been working on the pre-production of Hiranyakashyapa for the last three to four years. After Rudhramadevi, this is the film that he is going to come up with. Interestingly, Rana Daggubati came on board to do the film and Suresh Babu too talked about the film many times in the past.

Now, the reports reveal us that Rana might not do the film. With Rana doing back to back films, the project might get delayed as the actor cannot do other films while working on Hiranyakashyapa.

The buzz is that Gunasekhar who already completed the script wants to hit the floors soon. There is a rumour that Allu Arjun has been approached to do the film but there is no clarity.

Even Allu Arjun has two projects on hand, before which he cannot afford dates for this new movie. More details on the film will come out soon.