‘Guntur Kaaram’ 1 AM shows: Here is the list of theatres
It has been confirmed that "Guntur Kaaram," starring Mahesh Babu, will be featuring 1 AM shows in Telangana, adding an extra element of excitement for fans. Here is a comprehensive list of theaters where these special early-morning screenings will take place:
Nexus Mall, Kukatpally
Brahmaramba Theatre, Kukatpally
Mallikarjuna Theatre, Kukatpally
Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally
Viswanath Theatre, Kukatpally
AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli
Gokul Theatre, Erragadda
Sudharsan 35MM, RTC X Roads
Rajadhani Deluxe, Dilshuknagar
Sriramulu Theatre, Moosapet
Sri Sai Ram Theatre, Malkajgiri
Prasads multiplex, Necklace Road
Sriprema Theatre, Tukkuguda
SVC Tirumala Theatre, Khammam
Vinoda Theatre, Khammam
Mamata Theatre, Karimnagar
Nataraj Theatre, Nalgonda
SVC Vijaya Theatre, Nizamabad
Venkateswara Theatre, Mahaboobnagar
Srinivasa Theatre, Mahaboobnagar
Radhika Theatre, Warangal
Amrutha Theatre, Hanumakonda
SVC Multiplex, Gadwel
With these exclusive screenings, "Guntur Kaaram" aims to create a buzz and make a mark on its release day. The movie, directed by Trivikram, is not only anticipated for its early morning shows but also for its stellar cast, including Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore. The question on everyone's mind is whether "Guntur Kaaram" can challenge the day-one collections of blockbuster films like "RRR" and "Salaar" in the Nizam region. Only time will tell, and fans eagerly await the outcome of this much-anticipated family drama.