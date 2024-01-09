‘Guntur Kaaram’ 1 AM shows: Here is the list of theatres

It has been confirmed that "Guntur Kaaram," starring Mahesh Babu, will be featuring 1 AM shows in Telangana, adding an extra element of excitement for fans. Here is a comprehensive list of theaters where these special early-morning screenings will take place:

Nexus Mall, Kukatpally

Brahmaramba Theatre, Kukatpally

Mallikarjuna Theatre, Kukatpally

Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally

Viswanath Theatre, Kukatpally

AMB Cinemas, Gachibowli

Gokul Theatre, Erragadda

Sudharsan 35MM, RTC X Roads

Rajadhani Deluxe, Dilshuknagar

Sriramulu Theatre, Moosapet

Sri Sai Ram Theatre, Malkajgiri

Prasads multiplex, Necklace Road

Sriprema Theatre, Tukkuguda

SVC Tirumala Theatre, Khammam

Vinoda Theatre, Khammam

Mamata Theatre, Karimnagar

Nataraj Theatre, Nalgonda

SVC Vijaya Theatre, Nizamabad

Venkateswara Theatre, Mahaboobnagar

Srinivasa Theatre, Mahaboobnagar

Radhika Theatre, Warangal

Amrutha Theatre, Hanumakonda

SVC Multiplex, Gadwel

With these exclusive screenings, "Guntur Kaaram" aims to create a buzz and make a mark on its release day. The movie, directed by Trivikram, is not only anticipated for its early morning shows but also for its stellar cast, including Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore. The question on everyone's mind is whether "Guntur Kaaram" can challenge the day-one collections of blockbuster films like "RRR" and "Salaar" in the Nizam region. Only time will tell, and fans eagerly await the outcome of this much-anticipated family drama.