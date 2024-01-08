‘Guntur Kaaram’ pre-release event: Here are the details of time, date and venue

The anticipation for "Guntur Kaaram" reached new heights following the release of the well-received trailer. Starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film features Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary as the leading ladies.

The previously uncertain details about the pre-release event have been clarified. The team has announced that the event will take place tomorrow after 5 PM at Namburu X Roads in Guntur, where a massive crowd is expected to gather.

"Guntur Kaaram" boasts a stellar cast, including Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Ramya Krishnan, Vennela Kishore, and others. The project is supported by Haarika & Hassine Creations, with Thaman contributing as the music composer. The buzz surrounding the film continues to grow as fans eagerly await its release.