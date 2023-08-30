Live
- Music Director Radhan unveils ‘Atta Ettaga’ from ‘Sagileti Katha’
- ‘Premedeshapu Yuvarani’ set to hit screens on Sep 2
- Kajari Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Kajari Teej fast
- ‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ locks theatrical release date
- National Grief Awareness Day 2023: Contemporary Books On Grief That Will Touch Your Heart
- Moto G84 5G to Launch on September 1 - All Details
- Daily Forex Rates (30-08-2023)
- Posani Krishna Murali extend sops to artists, says ID cards will be issued to them
- ‘Guntur Kaaram’ update: This is when the first single to be out from this Mahesh Babu starrer
- Instagram's new feature to let creators highlight comments in Stories
Just In
Recent buzz suggests that Sekhar from the Vishal-Sekhar music duo has lent his vocals to specific lines in the first single, composed by Thaman
Superstar Mahesh Babu has teamed up with renowned director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after “Athadu” and “Khaleja” for an action drama “Guntur Kaaram.” Meenakshii Chaudhary and Sreeleela are roped in as the female leads in this biggie.
Protagonist Mahesh babu recently finished his vacation and joined the sets for its new schedule and the filming is going on a rapid pace. Now, a buzz has taken hold on social media. Rumours suggest that Sekhar from the Vishal-Sekhar music duo has lent his vocals to specific lines in the first single, composed by Thaman. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding this matter.
The film, featuring notable actors like Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles, is scheduled to entertain audience in this Sankrathi season. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is slated to release on January 12, 2024.