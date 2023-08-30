‘Guntur Kaaram’ update: This is when the first single to be out from this Mahesh Babu starrer

Superstar Mahesh Babu has teamed up with renowned director Trivikram Srinivas for the third time after “Athadu” and “Khaleja” for an action drama “Guntur Kaaram.” Meenakshii Chaudhary and Sreeleela are roped in as the female leads in this biggie.



Protagonist Mahesh babu recently finished his vacation and joined the sets for its new schedule and the filming is going on a rapid pace. Now, a buzz has taken hold on social media. Rumours suggest that Sekhar from the Vishal-Sekhar music duo has lent his vocals to specific lines in the first single, composed by Thaman. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding this matter.

The film, featuring notable actors like Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles, is scheduled to entertain audience in this Sankrathi season. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is slated to release on January 12, 2024.