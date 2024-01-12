‘Hanu-Man’ collects whopping amount through premieres in USA

“Hanu-Man,” the much-anticipated Pan-Indian film featuring Teja Sajja as the superhero, has made its global theatrical debut today, garnering positive reviews after premiering last night.





Directed by Prasanth Varma, the film has already made a mark at the US box office, grossing Rs. 300k through premieres. The positive reception in India sets the stage for a successful run, especially during the festive Sankranthi season.



The star-studded cast includes Amrita Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, and others, delivering powerful performances that contribute to the film's overall appeal. Produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, “Hanu-Man” promises to be a visual spectacle that captivates audiences with its superhero narrative.

The music, a collaborative effort by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh, further enhances the cinematic experience. As the film gains traction and positive word-of-mouth spreads, it is poised to become a significant player in the Sankranthi season's box office race. Hanu-Man not only showcases Teja Sajja's prowess as a superhero but also reflects the collaborative efforts of a talented team, making it a must-watch for cinema enthusiasts.