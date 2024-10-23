Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas: A cinematic icon

As Prabhas celebrates his birthday, the pan-India superstar’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema is once again in the spotlight. Known for his larger-than-life roles and immense box-office appeal, Prabhas has an impressive lineup of films worth a staggering ₹2100 crores, further solidifying his status as a cinematic icon.



From his breakthrough with Baahubali: The Beginning, which grossed ₹75 crores on its opening day, to Baahubali: The Conclusion, earning an unprecedented ₹200 crores on its first day, Prabhas has consistently shattered box office records. His star power continues to dominate with films like Saaho and the highly anticipated Kalki 2898 AD, which recently surpassed ₹11,000 crores globally, proving his unmatched national and international appeal.

Producers are lining up for his future projects, with massive films such as Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam, directed by Prashanth Neel, and Spirit, in collaboration with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, generating significant buzz. Prabhas’s versatility shines through with upcoming projects like the historical epic by Hanu Raghavpudi and the romantic horror-comedy The Raja Saab.

Despite his monumental success, Prabhas remains grounded and approachable, often calling his fans “Darling.” His humility and generosity extend beyond the screen, with frequent charitable donations and thoughtful gestures like bringing food for his film crews, endearing him to millions of admirers.

As Prabhas embarks on this next chapter of his career, his global fanbase eagerly awaits more cinematic milestones from the superstar. With numerous high-budget projects lined up, Prabhas is poised to continue his reign as a true pan-India phenomenon.