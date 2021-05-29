Happy Birthday Prashant Varma: He Is All Set To Come Up With The First Super Hero Film In Telugu 'HANU-MAN'

Prashant Varma… He first turned heads with his unique conceptual movie 'Awe!'. Next, he made the audience stick to the seats showing off Rajshekar as 'Kalki'. Then comes the Teja Sajja's Zombie Reddy. All three of them neither have a matching concept nor the regular commercial drama. With these 3 movies, Prashant Varma has carved a niche for himself and now, on the occasion of his birthday, he once again created a buzz on social media announcing his 4th movie and that too the first Superhero movie of Tollywood. Being titled as 'HANU-MAN', this motion poster has made us go jaw dropped with its extraordinary elements.

Well, Prashant Varma shared the motion poster on his Twitter page and made the movie buffs eagerly await for this movie. Take a look!

This time I'm coming with my favourite Genre!! 😊



Fasten your seat belts to dive into a new cinematic universe! 💥



"HANU-MAN"✨



The First Original Superhero Film in Telugu🦸🏻https://t.co/CH4EQA7oDT#HanuManTheFilm #HanuMan#PV4 — Zombie Varma (@PrasanthVarma) May 29, 2021

The video starts off by showing off the picturesque mythical land Himalayas filled with snow mountains. Then it shows us a golden crown along with the tag line 'The Dawn Of A New Cinematic Universe'. Then finally, the title gets revealed as 'HANU-MAN' having the 'Sun' symbol in the middle. Being the first original superhero movie of Tollywood, Prashant Varma is all set to introduce a new genre to the Telugu audience. Although the cast and crew details are not revealed, all the netizens are eagerly waiting to know more about the movie.

Now, this motion poster is creating noise on social media. Even Prashant Varma's unique concept is being applauded by many of his fans and ace actors too.



Happy Birthday Zombie Varma… Have a great day and do come up with such awesome movies!!!










