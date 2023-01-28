Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: Prabhas, Chiranjeevi And A Few Stars Wished This 'Salaar' Actress

Tollywood's ace actress Shruti Haasan is in the best phase of her career as she bagged back-to-back hits with Pongal releases Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy movies. Next, she will share the screen space with Pan-Indian star Prabhas for the Salaar movie. Shruti is celebrating her 37th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, most of her co-stars wished her through social media and made her day turn into a special one…



Lakshmi Prasanna

She shared a beautiful pic with Shruti and wrote, "Maaami happppy birthday! Keep on slaying you powerhouse @shrutihaasan HBDShrutiHaasan".

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Happy Birthday Dear @shrutihaasan Have a Wonderful year ahead and May you scale greater heights with your passion & multi talents!!! 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/YV0sCb8Yzf — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 28, 2023

Director Bobby

Birthday wishes to our "Athidhi" aka @shrutihaasan 🎉💐 Wishing you a year full of happiness and great success, really enjoyed working with you in #WaltairVeerayya. Keep Rocking!! 👍#HappyBirthdayShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/O3TnLEQyXx — Bobby (@dirbobby) January 28, 2023

Director Gopichand Malineni

Wishing my dearest 'Suguna Sundari' aka @shrutihaasan a very happy birthday 🎂 🎉 May you be blessed with best of everything & thanks for being my best friend ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayShrutiHaasan pic.twitter.com/aWcoWdhoYu — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 28, 2023

Akshara Haasan

Prabhas

Speaking about the Salaar movie, it is being directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel and is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. It has Shruti Haasan as Aadhya in the lead role. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Madhu Guruswamy are in the prominent roles. The film is being shot in Telugu and Kannada languages simultaneously! It will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. This film marks the comeback movie to Prithviraj Sukumaran to Telugu after 12 years. Ravi Basrur will score the tunes for this movie while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan…