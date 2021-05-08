Happy Mother's Day 2021: All The Multi-Talented Mothers Of Tollywood

Happy Mother's Day 2021: Today being a very special day for all the mothers out there, the whole world is thankful to them! Gone are those days where mothers used to restrict themselves to the kitchens, the young ladies are turning multi-talented and looking after their home and office at the same time and handling the pressure with much ease.

So, on this Mother's Day we have listed out the young mothers of Tollywood who are not only taking care of their kids but also reaching heights on their professional front. Take a look!

Allu Sneha Reddy









Well, many of them just know her as the wife of stylish star Allu Arjun and the dear mother of Allu Ayan and Allu Arha. But Sneha Reddy, who came from a business background family is successfully running the online photo studio 'PICABOO'. This platform will create great pictures and memories for everyone and lock the memories in the form of beautiful snaps.

Namrata Shirodkar









Namrata Shirodkar, this name needs no introduction in Tollywood. She was the former beauty queen and bagged Femina Miss India title in 1993. After the birth of Gautam and Sitara, she restricted herself to look after her kids for a few years. Well, now she is staying active on social media and being close to her fans. Along with treating her fans with frequent posts, she is also creating awareness among her fans about Covid-19 through her videos and posts.

Renu Desai









Renu Desai was a popular actress in Tollywood but after marrying Pawan Kalyan, she went off from the big screens. Well, now as her kids Adya and Akira Nandan have grown up, she is once again back to the showbiz life. Along with turning into a producer and writer, she is also back to small screens turning the judge for 'Drama Juniors' reality show.

Viranica Manchu









Manchu Vishnu's beautiful wife Viranica is the founder of New York Academy. She also owns a baking venture, 'The Cake Room'. Through this, she once again proved her love for baking and is all running it successfully by making the customers over-joyed with the awesome customized cakes. The Cake Room is quite popular in the corporates and also delivers personalized cookies and goodies. It's just not over! Viranica also handles the fashion page of her twin daughters Ariana and Viviana. As it is already known that these angels are creating a buzz on social media with their glamorous and stylish looks, Viranica leaves no stone unturned in dressing her daughter to the nines.