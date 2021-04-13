Happy Ugadi: Tollywood Celebrities Extend The Festive Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media
Today being the auspicious Ugadi festival, most of the Tollywood stars extended the festival wishes to all their fans through social media.
Today being the auspicious Ugadi festival, most of the Tollywood stars extended the festival wishes to all their fans through social media. They have shared heartwarming wishes to their fans and also released posters from their upcoming movies. Out of all the celeb wishes, Allari Naresh's post garnered millions of views as he shared a cute video of his daughter wishing all his fans on this special day.
We have collated the Ugadi special wishes of Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Ram Potheneni, Anushka Shetty and a few other actors. Take a look!
Chiranjeevi Konidela
Samantha Akkineni
Along with sharing a beautiful pic, she also wrote, "ఈఉగాదిమనలోనిచేదునునివారించి, సంతోషాన్నిపంచుదాం
మీకుమీకుటుంబసభ్యులకుఉగాదిశుభాకాంక్షలు".
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Anushka Shetty
Niharika Konidela
Allari Naresh
Allari Naresh shared a cute video of his daughter wishing 'Happy Ugadi' to all his fans.
Ram Gopal Varma
Raai Laxmi
Ramya Krishnan
Pooja Hegde
Chinmayee Sripada
Mahesh Babu
Allu Arjun
మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/6COITJLoDP— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 13, 2021
Ram Potheneni
Wishing you all a happy Ugadi.— RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) April 13, 2021
Seeing so many people close to me getting affected by Covid..please stay safe & wear a mask.🙏
Love..#RAPO
Happy Ugadi…