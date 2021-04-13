Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Happy Ugadi: Tollywood Celebrities Extend The Festive Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media

Happy Ugadi: Tollywood Celebrities Extend The Festive Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media
x

Happy Ugadi: Tollywood Celebrities Extend The Festive Wishes To Their Fans Through Social Media

Highlights

Today being the auspicious Ugadi festival, most of the Tollywood stars extended the festival wishes to all their fans through social media.

Today being the auspicious Ugadi festival, most of the Tollywood stars extended the festival wishes to all their fans through social media. They have shared heartwarming wishes to their fans and also released posters from their upcoming movies. Out of all the celeb wishes, Allari Naresh's post garnered millions of views as he shared a cute video of his daughter wishing all his fans on this special day.

We have collated the Ugadi special wishes of Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Ram Potheneni, Anushka Shetty and a few other actors. Take a look!

Chiranjeevi Konidela


Samantha Akkineni

Along with sharing a beautiful pic, she also wrote, "ఈఉగాదిమనలోనిచేదునునివారించి, సంతోషాన్నిపంచుదాం

మీకుమీకుటుంబసభ్యులకుఉగాదిశుభాకాంక్షలు".

Anasuya Bharadwaj


Anushka Shetty



Niharika Konidela


Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh shared a cute video of his daughter wishing 'Happy Ugadi' to all his fans.

Ram Gopal Varma


Raai Laxmi


Ramya Krishnan


Pooja Hegde


Chinmayee Sripada


Mahesh Babu


Allu Arjun


Ram Potheneni



Happy Ugadi…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X