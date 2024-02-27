Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Producer confirms part 2 for this Pawan Kalyan-starrer

Power Star Pawan Kalyan, currently immersed in political activities, is gearing up for a significant cinematic venture with his first pan-Indian film, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," which has once again caught the attention of fans and cinephiles.



In a recent public address, the film's producer, AM Rathnam, provided key insights into the much-anticipated project, putting an end to swirling speculations. Rathnam confirmed that "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" is set to be released in two parts, quashing rumors of any potential cancellation. He further emphasized the ongoing intricate VFX work taking place at various locations, showcasing the commitment to delivering a cinematic masterpiece.

Addressing concerns about the film's delay, Rathnam assured fans that the team prioritizes excellence over expedited timelines. The producer expressed a desire to resume filming and unveil the period epic only after Pawan Kalyan's return post the upcoming Andhra Pradesh general elections.

The ensemble cast features Nidhhi Agerwal in the female lead role, accompanied by Bobby Deol, famed for his recent stint in "Animal," in a pivotal role. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and featuring a musical score by MM Keeravaani, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" promises an immersive cinematic experience for audiences.

Despite Pawan Kalyan's temporary hiatus from the entertainment industry for political engagements, the film's production continues to stay dynamic. The team remains focused on delivering a compelling narrative and an unparalleled visual spectacle.

As anticipation builds around this magnum opus, fans eagerly await updates on the film's progress, trusting that the wait will be worthwhile for a cinematic extravaganza of epic proportions. Stay tuned for more developments on "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" and other exciting projects in the world of Indian cinema.

