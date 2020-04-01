Harish Shankar indirectly confirms Pawan's heroine

Pooja Hegde is one of the star heroines in the movie industry who is riding high with back to back hits. It is almost confirmed that Pooja will romance Pawan Kalyan in Harish Shankar's film.

On the occasion of Harish's birthday, Pooja took to her Twitter profile and wrote special wishes for him yesterday. Pooja said, "Happy birthday to my very "calm, composed and shy" director @harish2you, who also is a math topper apparently. Left a lot off the video sir, don't worry. Here's hoping we work together again too much fun."

Replying to her, Harish Shankar wrote, "But thanks to ur archives collection... and sense of humour.. its always nice to save memories.... and yupp we gonna work veryyyyyyyy soon."

This clearly hints that Pooja is on the list of consideration for Harish's next movie which is taking place with Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. Let us hope that the combination of Pooja and Harish work well at the box-office.