HBD Anand Devarakonda: Birthday Special Posters From Highway And Gam Gam Ganesha Are Out

Tollywood's young hero Anand Devarakonda is slowly paving his success path bagging interesting movies to his kitty. He made his debut in Tollywood with Dorasani movie and soon bagged a blockbuster with Middle Class Melodies movies. Today being his 25th birthday, he is receiving wishes from all his fans and co-stars. On this special occasion, the makers of his next three movies Baby, Highway and Gam Gam Ganesha movie shared new posters and treated all his fans…



The producer of the Baby movie Sreenivasa Kumar dropped new posters of the movie and raised the expectations on the movie…

In the first poster Anand looked intense holding a rose flower with dark background and coming to the second poster, it is a wall scribbled with 'Love' pencil sketches. Now, the third poster showcases one bike and a scooty parked in the forest areas. Finally, the last one shows the lead actress Vaishnavi's pencil sketch. Yesterday, the first look poster of Viraj Ashwin is unveiled on the occasion of his birthday…

Baby movie is being directed by Sai Rajesh and is produced by Sreenivasa Kumar under the Mass Movie Makers banner.

Team Gam Gam Ganesha also wished Anand Deverakonda on this special day… They dropped a sketch of Anand's character on their Twitter page…

Gam Gam Ganesha will be directed by Uday Shetty. It will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karumanchi under the Hylife Entertainments banner. Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose the tunes while the other details of cast and crew will be out soon…

This is the birthday special poster from the Highway movie… Anand is seen sitting rock and enjoying the beautiful nature!

Anand completed the shooting of the Highway movie. It is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan and is produced by Venkat Talari under the Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies and Northstar Entertainment banners. This movie has Saiyami Kher and Manasa Radhakrishnan as the lead actresses.

Happy Birthday Anand Devarakonda!