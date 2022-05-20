HBD Junior NTR: Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Ram And A Few Others Wish Our Dear 'Bheem' On This Special Day

Today is a special day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Junior NTR… He is presently basking in the success of his latest movie 'RRR' and also made his fans enjoy the special day by announcing his next movie. He will be doing his 30th movie with ace filmmaker Koratala Siva and yesterday itself he dropped the announcement video on social media… As our dear Bheem is celebrating his 39th birthday today, all his friends, fans and co-stars are pouring the birthday wishes through social media…



Ram Charan Tej

Brother, co-star, friend … I don't think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 ! I will always always cherish what we have 🤗 Happy Birthday ! pic.twitter.com/CPHDUEzf6m — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 20, 2022

Ram and Bheem are seen hugging each other in this pic… Charan also wished his buddy jotting down, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don't think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999 ! I will always always cherish what we have… Happy Birthday !"

Sudheer Babu

My best birthday wishes to one of the most energetic and brilliant actors, @tarak9999 🤗 Here's to another blockbuster year ahead✌️🏻✌️🏻Happiness and contentment always!! — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 20, 2022

Sai Dharam Tej

Wishing you a very happy birthday Tarak @tarak9999 🤗🤗 May this birthday be filled with abundance of Love, Joy and success.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Fnt89eAjYB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2022

He shared a beautiful pic with Tarak and wished him by jotting down, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Tarak @tarak9999 May this birthday be filled with abundance of Love, Joy and success. #HappyBirthdayNTR".

PVP

Ram Potheneni

He shared the announcement video of NTR 30 and wished him on this special day… "BLOCKBUSTER vibes already! Happy Birthday TIGER @tarak9999! Kill it my brother!

Love..

#RAPO".

Ajay Devgn

Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/2XzZDOKrjc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2022

Ajay shared the screen space with Bheem in RRR and with this special bond, he wished Tarak by sharing a throwback pic… "Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done Ajay".

RRR

Vennala Kishore

Wishing a Happy Happy Birthday to our dearest Man Of Masses🤩🤩🔥🔥..Many Many Happy Returns of the Day @tarak9999 Sir😇😇🙏🏽🙏🏽#HappyBirthdayNTR 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P4KcswIY11 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) May 20, 2022

He shared the CDP of Tarak and wished him with loads and loads of love!

Well, going with 'The Fury Of #NTR30', it is all awesome and treated all the fans of Junior NTR on this special occasion…

Going with the teaser, it is completely awesome and it is filled with fire, fury and blood which are set with the backdrop of dark ocean! Even Tarak's introductory dialogue, "Sometimes the valour doesn't understand that it should not go out of its depths. And at times the fear should know that the time has come to stop it. I am coming" also raised the expectations on the movie. Junior NTR also looked terrific in the video holding a sickle knife and an axe.

Coming to the crew details, Koratala Siva will handle this project and young sensation Anirudh will tune the songs. Ratnavelu is roped in for camera work and A Sreekar Prasad will look into the editing part while Sabu Cyril will be the in-charge of the Arts section. Sudhakar Mikkilineni, Harikrishna K and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will produce this movie under the NTR Arts in collaboration with the Yuvasudha Arts banner. Still, the cast details are under wraps and they will be announced soon!

Happy Birthday Junior NTR…