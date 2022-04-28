HBD Samantha: Team Shaakuntalam Surprises Unveiling A Surreal Poster Of Princess Shakuntala

Tollywood's glam doll and ace actress Samantha is celebrating her 35th birthday today and turned a year older. It is great for all her fans and making it turn into a great day, the makers of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam surprised all the netizens by unveiling the new poster of Princess Shakuntala from the movie.



The makers shared the new poster from Shaakuntalam movie on their Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the awesome birthday special poster, they also wished her jotting down, "Wishing.. the Ethereal.. "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam our @samantharuthprabhuoffl a very Happy Birthday @gunasekhar1 @devmohanofficial #ManiSharma @neelima_guna @gunaa_teamworks @dilrajuprodctns @srivenkateswaracreations @tips @neeta_lulla #MythologyforMilennials #HBDSamantha".

Samantha aka Princess Shakuntala posed in a white saree and owned that princess appeal with beautiful jasmine flowers on her hair. Even the picturesque background and Sam's floral jewellery made the poster worth watching!

Even Shaakuntalam team members Gunasekhar, Neelima Guna, Dev Mohan and a few others wished on her special day… Take a look!

Gunasekhar

He shared the beautiful poster and wrote, "Wishing the ethereal "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam @samantharuthprabhuoffl a very Happy Birthday! #HBDSamantha #MythologyForMilennials #EpicLoveStory".

Dev Mohan

Prince Dushyant aka Dev Mohan shared a beautiful pic with Samantha and wished her jotting down, "Happy birthday Sam @samantharuthprabhuoffl".

Neelima Guna

She also shared the same poster and wished her jotting down, "Wishing the ethereal "Shakuntala" from #Shaakuntalam @samantharuthprabhuoffl a very Happy Birthday #MythologyforMilennials #EpicLoveStory @gunasekhar1 @gunaa_teamworks @srivenkateswaracreations @dilrajuprodctns #HBDSamantha".

Speaking about the Shaakuntalam movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. Along with them even Prakash Raj, Gautami, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Duhan Singh, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala will essay the prominent roles in this periodic love tale.

This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Samantha is also part of the Yashoda movie… It also has an ensemble cast of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma. This new-age thriller is being directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Happy Birthday Samantha…