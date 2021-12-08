Heart-Breaking Song ‘Soch Liya’ From Prabhas Radhe Shyam Is Out

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' movie are making the music buffs stick to their playlist with their melodious and beautiful compositions. We have already listened to two amazing songs and now, they have unveiled the lyrical video of the third single "Soch Liya…" and made us go aww with the soothing and lovely composition. Being a break-up song, it holds much pain and feel.

The lead actors of the Radhe Shyam movie Prabhas and Pooja Hegde shared the "Soch Liya…" song video on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Prabhas

Along with sharing the song "Soch Liya…" video, he also wrote, "Presenting a heart-touching song, #SochLiya from #RadheShyam. Song out now. Link in bio."

Going with the song "Soch Liya…", it is a heart-breaking song and showcases a few lovely and said moments of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the movie. They try to forget each other but reminisce each and every moment spent together. Be it their restaurant meetings or the railway station scene, they are extremely beautiful and picturesque too. Along with them, even the heart-breaking moments of Murali Sharma and his partner Bhagyasree are also seen in this video.

Even Pooja also shared the "Soch Liya…" song video on her Instagram and wrote, "Pour your heart out with this melody! Presenting #SochLiya from the #MusicalOfAges #RadheShyam! @Mithoon11, @arijitsingh & @manojmuntashir Starring @actorprabhas & @hegdepooja".

Ace singers Mithoon and Arijit Singh have created magic with their melodious voices and made us love this song to the core. Even the lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir are completely heart-touching and the music composed by Mithoon also took the song to the next level!

Radhe Shyam movie is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and has an ensemble cast of Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. This movie is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie will be released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Well, Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on 14th January, 2022 on the occasion of the Pongal (Sankranthi) festival.