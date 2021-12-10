Heated argument between Sreeram and Kajal in BB house

The fifth season of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to come to an end next week. Bigg Boss has been conducting some interesting tasks in the Bigg Boss house lately.

Sreeram has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss season 5. Now, Bigg Boss gave the housemates an opportunity to get a special personal vote appeal to the audience. In the first round, Shannu won the task and got a chance to appeal for his vote. In yesterday's episode, Manas and Sreeram got a tie and Big Boss left the decision to the remaining housemates.

While discussing the same, Sreeram said that he is ready to give up and but wants to talk to Manas first. Kajal interrupts and says that it is not their decision and the house has to take a call.

Sreeram tried to convince but the duo ended up arguing. On this note, Sreerama Chandra said that he have had enough and asked her to stop calling him as a bro. Kajal got hurt and cried saying that she got an emotional connection with him but got hurt because of his rude statements.

Sunny tried to reunite them but Sreeram didn't show interest in talking to her. So, Sunny went to Kajal and asked her to stay strong and not to connect emotionally with others.