Hebah Patel sets the stage ablaze

Hebah Patel stole the spotlight at a film’s trailer launch, proving that film promotions can also double as full-blown fashion moments.

Dressed in a fiery red saree teamed with a sleeveless embroidered blouse, silver earrings, a sleek high ponytail, and a bold red lip, Hebah radiated glamour from every angle. Her confident poses and effortless poise transformed the event into her personal runway, leaving fashion watchers buzzing.

Styled to perfection, her look was a head-turning masterclass in modern desi chic. If these promotional looks are anything to go by, audiences can expect a cinematic treat that delivers both edge-of-the-seat entertainment and runway-ready glam.