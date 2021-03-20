Hefty prices for Nithiin's 'Rang De'

Young Hero nothing whose recent outing 'Check' failed to impress the audience is now all set to test his luck with his upcoming movie 'Rang De'. None other than Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in this movie.

The movie directed by Venky Atluri of 'Tholi Prema' and 'Mr Majnu' Fame has recently released teaser of the movie which hinted that the movie is going to be a romantic comedy. The movie has been carrying a decent pre-release buzz with the grand success of 'Jathi Ratnalu' movie. It is evident that the audience are willing to come to the theatres if the content is good. So, the Overseas distributors are also coming forward to buy Telugu films and are getting ready to pay huge prices.

As per the latest reports, Rang De has closed its Overseas deal and Phar Films bought the movie rights with 1.5 crores. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is bankrolling this project which is Devi Sri Prasad's musical.