Here is the guest list for ‘Bro’ pre-release event; Pawan Kalyan to attend!
Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej have come together for the highly anticipated movie “Bro,” directed by the Samuthirakani. With its captivating promotional content, the film has generated enormous excitement and is now set to hit theaters this week.
Adding to the buzz, a splendid pre-release event is scheduled today at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad. The latest to know is that the event will be graced by Mega Prince Varun Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, alongside Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. An official announcement about their presence will be made shortly.
The fantasy comedy drama stars Priya Prakash Varrier and Ketika Sharma as the female leads. Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others playing key roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, the movie features soundtracks by Thaman.