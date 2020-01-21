Here We Introduce Three Beautiful Ladies From 'Disco Raja'

Now whole social media is in the fever of 'Disco Raja'… The mass maharaja of Tollywood, Ravi Teja is making all the movie buffs to eye on his movie with unique promotions.

As only a few days are left for the release of the movie, the makers are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to promotional tactics. With the release of 'Freak Out' song, all the fans of this young hero are adding this song to their playlist.

As you all know that, Disco Raja has three lead ladies, here we introduce them for all our readers… Have a look!

The first look is the beautiful lady Payal Rajput… She is seen in 80s costumes which make us roll decades back… This girl is looking fabulous in a black outfit with a colourful hairband and smoky eyes.



The second image has Nabha Natesh… She is looking cute with that winsome smile. The peacock printed western dress added enough glamour to her attire and gave a modish look to her.

Coming to the third one, it is Tanya Hope… She is seen in complete intense mode keenly thinking of something important.

The three images are attractive and revealed the characters of the lead ladies of the movie.

This VI Anand directorial is a sci-fi movie which has Ram Talluri as the producer. We are all eagerly waiting for 24th January to witness our dear mass maharaja on the big screens.