Hero Siddarth's complaint to Twitter

Tollywood: We have seen so many Twitteratis complaining that their account follower list has remained static for several months and some social media influencers have realised that their accounts got frozen without any intimation by Twitter.

Now, noted actor Siddharth who has been struggling to grab the attention of the audience lately claimed that he is also a victim of shadow banning in Twitter. "Hi

@TwitterIndia if people really want to unfollow me, I'm always trying to give them a reason a day to do so. In the meantime, can you please tell your "algorithm" (boss) to leave my account and my followers alone. We've been stuck at 4.3M for 16 months. Thanks," tweeted Siddharth.





A fact checker, Zubair Mohammed replied, "Just saw your twitter stats. You've gained 46K followes in past 30 days. Couldn't get stats before this. But It is possible that your follower count is getting reduced from many months. Many are facing that. But not true for past 30 days.". Siddharth said that he is hoping that Twitter will look into the issue and solve it soon.