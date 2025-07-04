‘HHVM’ trailer sets record with 48M+ views, ignites pan-India frenzy

The much-awaited trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu has taken the internet by storm, marking a sensational turnaround for the historical epic. Within hours of release, the trailer crossed an all-time record of 48 million Telugu views, receiving unanimous acclaim from fans, critics, and film circles alike.

Starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in his first-ever historical role, the trailer showcases the actor in a never-before-seen royal and fierce avatar. His powerful transformation, commanding screen presence, and intense performance have been hailed as some of his best in recent times, striking an emotional chord with fans and cinephiles alike.

Directed by Jyothi Krisna, the trailer lives up to the filmmaker’s earlier promise of breaking records. He brings to life not just a character, but an entire era, capturing Veera Mallu's journey with grandeur and cinematic force.

M.M. Keeravaani's rousing background score adds a majestic layer to the visuals, intensifying action sequences and emotional beats. Cinematographers Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnana Shekar V.S., along with production designer Thota Tharrani, craft a visually rich and immersive historical world, making each frame visually arresting.

Produced by A.M. Ratnam under Mega Surya Productions and presented by Dayakar Rao, the film boasts stellar production values. The trailer also teases strong performances from Nidhhi Agerwal in a regal role and Bobby Deol with a striking presence. Dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra pack a powerful punch.

With overwhelming digital engagement and anticipation building, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a grand worldwide release on July 24, 2025. The historical storm has begun—and Veera Mallu is leading the charge.