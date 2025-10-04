High Joy Commercials launches maiden film ‘Production No.1’

Marking its grand entry into the film industry, High Joy Commercials has announced its debut venture Production No.1, introducing Shravan Kumar Ramdini in the lead role. The film will be helmed by Nag Vyas, making his directorial debut after serving as the first assistant director to acclaimed filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The project is bankrolled by Dr. Chintada Hemarao, with VIP supervising the production.

The film was officially launched on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami with a traditional puja ceremony. Renowned acting coach Satyanand, who has guided many leading stars, graced the event as the chief guest and performed the camera switch-on for the muhurat shot.

The ceremonial clap was given by JanaSena Party MLA Vamsikrishna Yadav, while BJP Andhra Pradesh leader Chokkakula Venkata Rao presented the script. The presence of such prominent personalities added grandeur to the launch event.

Production No.1 is set to be a refreshing love story, aiming to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and fresh pairing. The makers revealed that regular shooting will begin soon, with schedules being planned meticulously to bring out the best visual experience.

Speaking about the project, the team expressed confidence that the film would not only mark a strong start for High Joy Commercials but also establish Shravan Kumar Ramdini as a promising talent in the industry. With the blend of a fresh love story and a passionate team, Production No.1 is already generating buzz among cinema enthusiasts.