‘Hilesso Hilesso’ from ‘Thandel’ sets hearts racing

The highly anticipated love and action entertainer Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has already garnered significant attention with the overwhelming response to its first two songs and teaser. Adding to the excitement, the makers have released the film's third single, Hilesso Hilesso, which is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

This soulful melody beautifully captures the essence of love nurtured across distance, as Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's characters endure separation but find strength in their emotions. The track, composed by the talented Devi Sri Prasad, immediately resonates with listeners, thanks to its captivating melody. Shreya Ghoshal and Nakash Aziz lend their expressive vocals to bring an added layer of emotion to the song, while Shreemani’s thoughtful lyrics provide depth to the narrative.

The chemistry between the lead pair is undeniable. Naga Chaitanya, in a rugged avatar, and Sai Pallavi, showcasing her classical dance moves, share a visually stunning and heartfelt connection in the song. Their performances add a layer of magic, making the song an instant hit.

With the music continuing to generate buzz, Thandel, produced under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner, is set to release on February 7th, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s arrival, with expectations running high following the success of the soundtrack.



















