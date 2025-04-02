‘HIT: The 3rd Case’ hits final leg of post-production

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated crime thriller HIT: The 3rd Case is generating immense buzz ahead of its release. Directed by visionary filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, the film marks the third installment in the HIT franchise. With an overwhelming response to its glimpses, teaser, and first single Prema Velluva, expectations are soaring. The film is being produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Nani’s YouNameIt Productions.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, HIT: The 3rd Case is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025. To mark the countdown, the makers have unveiled a striking new poster featuring Nani in an intense avatar, lighting a cigarette while aiming a gun. The powerful visual has taken social media by storm, adding to the film’s excitement.

In this action-packed thriller, Nani will be seen in a fierce and ferocious role. The recently released teaser, with its bold storytelling and Nani’s intense performance, has further amplified the hype. Promising to redefine the crime thriller genre, the film is expected to deliver a gripping cinematic experience like never before.

The movie stars Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, with top-tier technicians onboard. Sanu John Varughese handles the cinematography, while Mickey J. Meyer is composing the music. Karthik Srinivas R is in charge of editing, and Sri Nagendra Tangala has designed the production.