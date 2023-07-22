Live
Hollywood media hails ‘Kalki 2898 AD’
The glimpse of the Prabhas starrer is titled “Kalki 2898 AD” and the futuristic science fiction awestruck the local audience, and the global audience. Hollywood media indeed went gaga over the glimpse. “Kalki 2898 AD,” the first Indian film to make its grand debut in Hall H at Comic-Con, made a lot of noise for its unique concept and world class visuals.
In Hindu mythology, “Kalki” is the 10th and final incarnation of the god Vishnu who appears in order to end the Kali Yuga, the darkest period in mankind’s history. In the futuristic world, Prabhas is that superman who takes the responsibility to save his people and world.
Here is how Hollywood media reacted to the first glimpse of the film.
DEADLINE
“First Indian Movie At Comic-Con ‘Project K’ Electrifies Hall H With Musical & Dance Spectacle; Teaser Drop”
By Anthony D’Alessandro, Natalie Sitek
VARIETY
“Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Sci-Fi Film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con”
By Naman Ramachandran
COLLIDER
“Darkness Takes Over in First ‘Kalki 2898 – AD’ Trailer”
By Julia Humphrey
COMICBOOK
“Project K: Highly Anticipated Indian Blockbuster Gets Teaser Trailer and Official Title at SDCC”
By Charlie Ridgely
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER
“@THR: The first glimpse for #ProjectK #Kalki2898AD from Vyjayanthi Films is now available”
COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL
“@Comic_Con: Project K takes on Hall H for the first time! The stars and directors of India’s biggest budget science fiction film gave attendees a first look!”
GEEK VIBES NATION
“@geekvibesnation #ProjectK new title is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ #SDCC #SDCC23”
LETS CINEMA
“@letscinema Project K is titled ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Get ready for the biggest visual experience.”