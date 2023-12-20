Hombale Films Vijay Kirangadur raises anticipation on ‘Salaar-Ceasefire’

The much-anticipated Indian film, "Salaar," set for a worldwide release on December 22nd, has garnered immense excitement among fans and audiences. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action drama stars Prabhas in the lead role, along with a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeshawari Rao, and others, with music composed by Ravi Basrur. Vijay Kirgandur, the head of Hombale Films, the production house behind the film, shared insights about the journey and expectations for "Salaar Ceasefire Part 1."

The journey of "Salaar" began in 2021 but faced delays due to the challenges posed by two waves of COVID-19. Full-scale shooting commenced in 2022 and concluded in January of the current year. Post-production work, including dubbing and CG, was meticulous, given the film's release in five languages. The collaboration with Telugu star Prabhas marked a significant milestone for Hombale Films. Despite the high expectations associated with the project, the production team, led by Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, Ravi Basrur, and the Art Director, maintained a strong association with Hombale.

When asked about challenges during production, Vijay Kirangadur highlighted the high expectations associated with having Prabhas, a star with a massive image under their banner. However, he expressed confidence in the crafted world of "Salaar," emphasizing that no compromises were made in terms of production quality.

Reflecting on his journey from the Kannada film industry to a pan-Indian presence, Kirangadur stated, “My goal is to propel the Indian film industry forward. While acknowledging the uniqueness of languages, cultures, and traditions, the importance of collaboration on a global scale is required.”

Regarding his collaboration with director Prashanth Neel, Kirangadur spoke warmly about their evolving relationship. He said, “From introducing Neel as a director to considering him a part of my family, our positive understanding and shared vision have been pivotal in the entire journey.”

When asked about his approach to producing a movie, Kirangadur emphasized prioritizing essential aspects such as the concept, content quality, the director's vision, and the right timing over budget discussions. He cited "Kantara" as an example of a film produced on a modest budget to emphasize the priority given to the story and director.

Kirangadur expressed satisfaction with the response from the Telugu industry and audience, noting the warm welcome and support received. Regarding the expectations for "Salaar," he acknowledged the superstar status of Prabhas and the blockbuster appeal of Prashanth Neel, anticipating that the film will meet everyone's expectations.

Overall, Vijay Kirangadur's insights provide a glimpse into the meticulous planning and dedication behind the making of "Salaar," building anticipation for its release among fans and the film industry.