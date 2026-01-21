‘Honey’ teaser promises a chilling ritual-based psychological horror experience

The makers of Honey, a psychological horror film written and directed by Karuna Kumar, have unveiled a spine-chilling teaser that has significantly raised curiosity around the project. Starring Naveen Chandra and Divya Pillai in the lead roles, the film is produced by Ravi Peetla and Praveen Kumar Reddy under the banner of OVA Entertainments and is being presented by Sekhar Studios.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Honey delves deep into the dark world of superstitions, blind beliefs, and unsettling psychological patterns. Unlike conventional horror films, the teaser indicates that Honey is rooted in ritual-based horror, relying more on atmosphere and mystery than jump scares. Silence, darkness, cryptic expressions, and the suggestion of unknown forces come together to create an eerie and immersive mood.

The teaser hints that Karuna Kumar is attempting a form of horror rarely explored on screen, where fear is driven by the unknown and a sense of hidden secrets rather than overt visuals. Every frame appears to conceal a larger truth, adding to the film’s intrigue.

Naveen Chandra’s intense look and controlled performance stand out, while Divya Pillai and Raja Ravindra are seen in refreshingly different roles. Ajay Arasada’s haunting background score further amplifies the tension. With Marthand K Venkatesh on editing and Nagesh Banel handling cinematography, the film boasts strong technical backing.

Honey is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6 and promises a gripping, thought-provoking horror experience.