Hop On A Magical Journey Of Love With Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam's Digital Release…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam movie hit the theatres a few days ago and got a mixed talk. Although all his fans and movie buffs made the movie own decent openings, many of them are eagerly awaiting for the digital release of this movie. Off late, the makers announced that the movie will be out on the Amazon Prime OTT platform and also dropped the new trailer of the movie on their social media page…



The lead actress Pooja Hegde shared the new trailer of the Radhe Shyam movie and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the new trailer, she also wrote, "Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, this April 1st only on @PrimeVideoIN https://youtu.be/DJTifXRNfVY".

Going with the trailer, Sachin Khedkar questions about Prabhas aka Vikramaditya's palmistry knowledge. He asks him to predict his future but Prabhas refuses to say… Then a few glimpses of his love tale with Perana is shown in the movie. But as he predicts that their union becomes the cause of destruction, he tries to change it his best. Even Krishnam Raju as Paramahamsa looked amazing!

Radhe Shyam movie is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and also has Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in the prominent roles. This film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Praseedha Uppalapati under UV Creations banner in association with Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies. This movie is released in total 5 languages i.e in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

It is a period romance film and the story is set in the backdrop of the 1970s. The movie's shooting took place in beautiful and picturesque places of Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. Going with the story, Prabhas will be seen as an ace palmist and he will fall in love with Perana. But their union brings destruction to the world. This is the main plot of the movie… It is all interesting and raised the expectations on the movie.

Radhe Shyam movie was out on 11th March, 2022 in the theatres worldwide! Along with these movies, Prabhas is also part of Prashant Neel's Salaar and Nag Ashwin's Project K movies.

Now, Radhe Shyam movie will be aired on Amazon Prime from 1st April, 2022!