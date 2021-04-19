Hotstar acquires digital rights of 'Akhanda' 

The expectations on Balakrishna's upcoming movie are sky-high. As the movie is going to mark the third outing of the powerful combination of Balakrishna and Boyapati after two super-hit movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend', the fans have been expecting another blockbuster with a Kannada movie.

The recently released teaser of the film has took the internet by storm and created a record by gaining 22 million views. Now, taking this as an advantage, the makers have been demanding huge amounts for the pre-release business. As per the latest reports, a popular digital platform bought the digital rights of the film by paying a fancy amount. It seems like Disney + Hotstar acquired the digital rights of the film for a surprising amount of 15 crores.

The movie is also going to receive hefty paychecks with satellite and theatrical rights. The film is gearing up for a grand release on May 28th.