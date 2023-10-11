Hyderabad: Director Shankar updates about shoot progress

Megapower Star Ram Charan and Shankar Shanmugham have joined hands for the political action drama “Game Changer.” After a long break, the makers recently commenced a new schedule. Shankar has taken to his ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) profile and revealed that he is busy crafting an emotional sequence involving Ram Charan in Hyderabad. He posted a shooting picture where he can be seen explaining the scene to Charan.

Shankar is known for designing the best emotional sequences, and fans hope he will repeat the same magic for “Game Changer” as well. As per the latest buzz, the makers will soon unveil the first single from the film. Kiara Advani plays the female lead. Sunil and Naveen Chandra plays pivotal roles in the film which is being produced by Dil Raju.



