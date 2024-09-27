Hyderabad: Fire breaks out during Jr NTR's 'Devara' celebrations at Sudarshan Theatre

The much-anticipated release of Jr NTR’s latest film, Devara, hit theaters today to massive fanfare. The movie, directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth, and Janhvi Kapoor, opened to positive reactions, with shows starting as early as 1 AM across the Telugu states.

As expected, fans of the "Man of the Masses" gathered in large numbers at theaters, including Sudarshan 35 mm theatre at RTC X Roads in Hyderabad, to celebrate their idol’s return to the big screen. However, the celebrations took a dangerous turn when NTR’s giant cutout at the venue caught fire.



The incident occurred when firecrackers used by enthusiastic fans caused a garland on the cutout to ignite, leading to heavy flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the fire department responded quickly and brought the situation under control. Videos of the burning cutout have since gone viral on social media.

Despite the minor mishap, the excitement for Devara remains high, and the film continues to receive an overwhelmingly positive response from audiences. The film marks a significant collaboration between Jr NTR and Koratala Siva, who previously worked together on the successful Janatha Garage.















