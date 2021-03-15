I Am Not In Drishyam 2, Clarifies Rana Daggubati

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has cleared the air about the rumours that he was offered a role in the Telugu version of the movie Drishyam-2 starring Victory Venkatesh.

"I am not acting in the movie Drishyam-2. It's just a rumour," thus stated the actor in an interview. Rumours were rife after the actor attended the Muhurat of this movie with the actor Venkatesh that Rana Daggubati would join the sets during the end of March.

Currently, the actor is extremely busy with the promotion of the movie "Haathi mere Saaathi". This will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It is titled "Kaadan" in Tamil, and as "Aranyam" in Telugu. The movie will be globally released on March 26. The story of this movie revolves around the encroachment of forests and wildlife conservation.

Prabhu Solomon will be directing this movie. Meanwhile, the Telugu version of the movie "Drishyam 2 " will also be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jeethu Joseph with Venky as the lead character reprising Mohanlal's role and Meena playing herself in the Telugu remake. However, we are yet to get the details about other star cast members. Venkatesh and Meena had appeared in the earlier version of the Telugu film also and the movie was a super hit at the box office.

Meanwhile, Drishyam-2 Malayalam original was released via OTT platform and it was very well received by the viewers and the performances of Mohanlal, and Meena, were lauded by the critics and director Jeethu Joseph was given full marks. Post the movie success, Jeethu Joseph was given the responsibility of shouldering the Telugu version of "Drishyam-2".