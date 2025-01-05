"I had to start from scratch to become an actor": SJ SURYAH

HYDERABAD : SJ Suryah is poised to make a splash in 2025 with a highly anticipated project! His first release of the year, the pan-India action-thriller Game Changer, slated for a worldwide release on January 10, is generating significant buzz. Directed by the renowned S Shankar and featuring a stellar cast, including Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film is expected to be a "game-changer." With its promotions in full swing, the excitement is palpable. In a recent interview, SJ Suryah, who'll be seen playing the part of a crooked politician, shared some intriguing insights into the film, leaving fans eager to learn more about this upcoming blockbuster.

He who collaborated with Shankar Garu previously on Bharateeyudu 2 discusses with us, "Every actor aspires to collaborate with a biggie and everyone is aware of Shankar Sir's grandeur. Working with him is everyone's dream! But things won't work out until we get to a particular point. Due to the success of my earlier work, I was given this chance."

"I initially received an offer from Game Changer's team. Truth be told, Shankar Sir offered me a chance in Bharateeyudu 2 after praising my performance in this film. I used to act out scenes as he acted them out while he explained them to me. He gave me Indian (Bharateeyudu) since he thought my acting was good during this shoot," Suryah says. "The narrative centers on a conflict between a politician who only considers himself and an honest collector who considers the welfare of the nation. The storyline seemed normal to me when I heard it, but the scene design was superb. I was really amazed with how Shankar Sir created my role and its attributes."

If you have seen his recent roles, you must know Suryah for showcasing a perfect blend of energy and entertainment! Remember Saripodhaa Saanivaram? Now the rumour has it that his character in Game Changer will be even more electrifying and to this the Tollywood actor make clear, "As I mentioned, Shankar sir did a great job developing my dialogues, mannerisms and characterisation. In the film, I shall have four getups. The trailer features two of them; the other two are best viewed in theaters." Also an accomplished director himself, he continues to elucidate, "I enjoy collaborating with big directors. As an actor, I had to start from scratch, despite being a well-known filmmaker. I followed suit and have now arrived at this point."

Illuminating about Pawan Kalyan's evolvement as a person from the time of Kushi to the present day, a composed Suryah says, "He still holds the same beliefs. His goal has always been to improve the lives of others. He once read works by Che Guevara, Mandela and Gandhi. I didn't comprehend what he was talking about at the time, but now I do." Ting! However, Raayan fame also asserts that Charan Garu is an actor of great sincerity. "He is a worldwide celebrity who made it to the Oscars. He is a consummate director's actor and a very modest person. He performed calmly in his role as an IAS official. The film's high point will be his portrayal of Appanna. He was the owner of that character and gave it his all. That character has won over everyone on the team. That was the effect that Ram Charan Garu had on the role that Shankar Garu had created." In fact, after they finished filming in Mysore one day, Ram Charan personally invited him to his room and offered him dinner. He expressed his happiness with his performance that day. He has such a charming demeanour, feels the interviewee.

The million-dollar question: What made him say yes to Game Changer? "First of all, if I don't like my character, I never commit to a film. However, I made the decision to sign Shankar Garu regardless of the plot or my persona. A select few filmmakers elevated Indian cinema to a new level. Among them is Shankar Garu! Even though he has had his share of setbacks, any actor would love to collaborate with him. Shankar garu cleared the way for other filmmakers to have great ideas, as Rajamouli garu stated. Why would I turn down a role from such a director? Every day of working on this movie was enjoyable, despite the fact that I signed it for Shankar sir. I used to return home with joy after every shooting day. I chose to dub my own voice in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi since I am so thrilled with this movie and this role."

One thing that everyone has to know about him is that he makes it clear that an actor ought to be conscious of the details surrounding him. He makes advantage of that information. He has the qualities of a director, and Shankar Garu has the qualities of an actor. He performs all of his film scenes. Every character's behaviour is designed by him.

Game Changer is reportedly Dil Raju Garu's passion project; elaborating on the same, he says, "Money spent does not equate to production. One must have love and passion for the project. The 'Jaragandi' song demonstrates Dil Raju garu's passion! They made a universe that resembled a coffee cup. It takes courage to shell out that much money to shoot such a visually stunning song. The costs are high. In addition to providing the necessary funding, Dil Raju garu was present every day, keeping an eye on every department in the film. He is in control of distribution, production and storytelling. He is a versatile player. And he loves and trusts Shankar sir very much. He thus provided Shankar Sir with what he requested. This generous film is the outcome."

When asked about any possibility of collaborating with Akira Nandan, Suryah utters, "His latest appearance at the airport startled me. He appears fantastic. Similar to his father, he reads a lot of books. I pray that he achieves the highest position. Let's wait and see if anything works out later."

RAPID FIRE:

Do you have two roles in film?

No.

How would you rank the actor in yourself as a director?

100/100.

Does Pawan Kalyan's character in real life resemble Ram Charan's character in Game Changer?

Indeed, there is. They both aspire to serve their country and will stop at nothing to do so.

Whose role in Game Changer will be the most memorable after Ram Charan's?

Mine (He laughs)

Have you discussed Kushi 2 with Pawan Kalyan garu?

We did in the past. He is currently serving the public on a different path, though. Therefore, leave things as they are.











