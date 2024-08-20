‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ to show India’s longest hijacking

Netflix has launched the official trailer for its upcoming series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which delves into one of the most dramatic and prolonged hijacking incidents in Indian history. The series explores the harrowing events of the week-long crisis, marking the longest hijacking in the country’s history.

The trailer teases a suspenseful narrative centered on a dedicated team in India racing against time. They face the daunting task of deciphering the hijackers’ demands and working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of all passengers. The intense emotions and high-stakes decisions are prominently featured, hinting at the gripping nature of the series.

Vijay Varma stars as the pilot, supported by a distinguished cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza. The series is created and directed by Anubhav Sinha, renowned for his powerful storytelling, with Trishant Srivastava as co-creator.

Set to premiere on August 29th, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack promises to deliver a riveting portrayal of a pivotal moment in modern history, blending intense drama with real-life events. The series is anticipated to captivate audiences with its compelling depiction of courage and resilience during one of the most challenging crises ever faced.