Iddari Lokam Okate box office collection report

Raj Tarun teamed up with the director G Krishna Reddy of Aadu Magadra Bujji fame for an exciting film titled Iddari Lokam Okate. Arjun Reddy girl Shalini Pandey played the leading lady. The movie is the official remake of a Turkish movie. The film is produced by Dil Raju but this one is one of the movies that came from him with a very little buzz. The theatrical trailer too failed to impress the audiences.

The film opened to a mixed talk from the audiences and the critics too did not pour in positive reviews. The film has a good first half and an impressive climax. The makers made the movie with a limited budget and there is a slight chance for the recovery but it also depends on the promotions, after the release.