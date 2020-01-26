I'll be more responsible, says Sunil

Comedian-turned-hero Sunil released a video to dispel rumours about his illness and said that he is doing well and thanked all his fans and well-wishers. "I'll be more responsible from now onwards.

I thank God for my well-being," said the actor about his health condition. "I'll keep entertaining you all in the days to come and I thank each one of my fans and well-wishers for their wishes," he added.

Few days ago, Sunil was hospitalized due to ill health. He was rushed to a hospital in Gachibowli and a team of doctors attended on him. He underwent a series of tests to diagnose his illness.

However, Sunil didn't share anything about his illness and just said that he was ok. Meanwhile, his fans were bit worried about his health as his picture on a hospital bed with oxygen mask went viral.

In fact, this year, Sunil surprised everyone with his baddy act in 'Disco Raja.' After entertaining viewers with his comic timing for many years, the actor showcased his evil side for the first time in his career.