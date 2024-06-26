‘Indian 2’ Trailer: Kamal Haasan's 106-year-old Senapati amazes with incredible stunts

Living up to the age of 106 is a rarity. But what if someone at that age could still perform stunts? This is precisely the spectacle presented in the highly anticipated movie, ‘Indian 2’. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, the film’s trailer has left audiences in awe and curiosity.

‘Indian 2,’ known as ‘Bharatiyadu 2’ in Telugu, is one of the most awaited Pan-India movies set to hit theatres. The trailer, which was released on June 25, showcases the grandeur expected from a Shankar film. The role of Senapati, played by the legendary Kamal Haasan, has aged 28 years since the first film, ‘Bharatiyadu.’

According to the movie’s timeline, Senapati, born in 1918, is now 106 years old. The trailer, however, displays him performing incredible stunts, raising questions about the plausibility of such feats at his age. This exact question was posed by a journalist at the trailer launch event, to which both Kamal Haasan and director Shankar provided intriguing answers.

"Age is decided by the director. I feel like acting even when I am 120," said Kamal Haasan, demonstrating his dedication and enthusiasm for his craft. Director Shankar elaborated further, drawing a parallel with a real-life martial arts master in China. "There is a martial arts master in China named Lucy Gion. He performs martial arts at the age of 120, flying and spinning. He is doing everything. The character of Senapati is also a master, an ancient mystic. Senapati is disciplined in his eating habits, practices yoga and meditation, and eats once a day. So, what does age have to do with being a master of your art and being disciplined? He can do any stunt."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bvBUT5pQYY

Shankar Shanmugam is known for his knack for creating films with strong social messages. His films from the 1990s were massive hits, and Bharatiyadu broke several records. The challenge now is to see if Shankar’s concept in Indian 2 can resonate with today’s audience as it did in the past.

The trailer of ‘Indian 2’ suggests a storyline that might seem routine to some, with themes familiar to those who have seen similar movies. However, the unique presentation by Shankar and the enduring charisma of Kamal Haasan could be the key factors determining the film's success.

‘Indian 2’ is slated for release on July 12, and fans are eagerly waiting to see if Kamal Haasan can recreate the magic of Senapati once again.