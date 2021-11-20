'Indian Idol 12' singers all set to entertain Hyderabad audience

The finalists of Indian Idol reality show season 12 Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble and Danish Mohammad along with our very oh of December, 2021 at Shilpa Kala Vedika.



Pawandeep, Arunita, Sayali, Danish were the top four contestants and Shanmukha Priya happened to be sixth on the music reality show who had impressed everyone with their singing. All the four contestants, after the end of the show, have gone ahead in their careers and recorded songs for many leading composers. The organisers promise a musical extravaganza, by putting these five undoubtedly brilliant performers on one stage. This event is curated and put together by Eleven Point Two, and partnered by Metalloid Productions.