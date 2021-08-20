Interesting update about Prabhas's 'Adipurush'

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming epic 3D action drama, 'Adipurush' under the direction of Om Raut. Prabhas will be essaying the role of Lord Rama whereas Kriti Sanon will appear as Sita in the film.



According to the latest buzz, the movie unit including the core cast is currently in Mumbai shooting for the film. It seems like this schedule will go on for another two weeks and the makers are planning to release the magnum opus during August next year.



Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Ravana whereas Sunny Singh will appear as Lakshmana in the film.



Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas also has Salaar and an untitled film with Nag Ashwin, in making. The Saaho actor's next release is Radhe Shyam which will hit the screens during Sankranthi next year.

