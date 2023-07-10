Is ‘Kalachakra’ title for ‘Project K?’

“Project-K” is an upcoming highly anticipated Indian movie that people are excited to see in theaters. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, Nag Ashwin is directing the film. The movie has generated a lot of hype and is the first Indian film to be showcased at the San Diego Comic-Con event, where exclusive footage will be shown.

There have been many rumours about the movie’s title, suggesting it might be called Project Kalachakra. Many title were heard like “Kalki,” “Krishna” but there is no confirmation from the team. The official announcement will be made at SDCC 2023 on July 19, 2023.

The film is a mytho-sci-fi epic produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, featuring Kamal Haasan as the antagonist, and with Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. Santhosh Narayanan composing tunes and the film is set to releas for next year Sankranthi.