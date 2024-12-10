  • Menu
Is Pushpa 2 the Next Rs 1000 Crore Blockbuster? Check its Collections
Pushpa 2 continues to break box office records, nearing Rs 600 crore in domestic earnings. Despite a slight drop in collections on Monday, the Allu Arjun starrer is expected to cross Rs 1000 crore within its first week.

Pushpa 2 is performing exceptionally well at the box office, with domestic collections nearing Rs 600 crore. The Allu Arjun-starrer has already set several records, including becoming the fastest film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark in India.

Despite a strong opening weekend, the movie saw a decline in business on Monday, with a 54.56% drop compared to Sunday. The film earned around Rs 64.1 crore on Monday. Occupancy rates also fell, with Hindi and Telugu versions showing lower attendance in early screenings.

By Day 6, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 593.1 crore domestically. If this trend continues, it could cross Rs 1000 crore within its first week. The movie has already outperformed other big films like KGF 2 and RRR in Hindi, grossing Rs 285.7 crore from December 5-9.

Pushpa 2 continues to break records, and it’s expected to surpass other films like Kalki 2898 AD by the end of the week.

