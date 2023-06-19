Live
- Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ begins shoot in London
- Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz
- Om Birla recalls his 4-year journey as Lok Sabha Speaker
- Bangladesh launches campaign to distribute vitamin A capsules to 22mn kids
- All set for smooth conduct of annual Rath Yatra
- BJP playing politics on foodgrains for poor, says CM Siddaramaiah
- BJP leaders to meet 35 lakh families in Telangana in a single day on June 22
- Elon Musk's Twitter Now Features An Instagram-Like Feature
- Lalan Singh slams PM for not taking up Manipur issue in 'Mann Ki Baat'
- James Rodriguez eyeing 2026 World Cup qualification with Colombia
Is Rana playing a cameo in Nikhil’s ‘Spy!’
Young Tollywood talent Nikhil Siddhartha is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming spy thriller film called Spy.
Young Tollywood talent Nikhil Siddhartha is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming spy thriller film called Spy. Directed by Garry BH, the pan-Indian movie stars Iswarya Menon as the female lead. There is a strong buzz doing the rounds on social media that the Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has played a cameo in this movie. It is rumoured that his entry will elevate the scene in the movie, and if this is true, it will be a treat for Rana’s fans.
Sanya Thakur, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, and Jisshu Sen Gupta are playing other key roles. Sricharan Pakala and Julian Amaru Estrada composed the music. Besides production, K Rajashekhar Reddy has also penned the script for Spy, which is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023, in major Indian languages.