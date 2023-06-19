Is Rana playing a cameo in Nikhil’s ‘Spy!’

Young Tollywood talent Nikhil Siddhartha is all set to enthral audiences with his upcoming spy thriller film called Spy. Directed by Garry BH, the pan-Indian movie stars Iswarya Menon as the female lead. There is a strong buzz doing the rounds on social media that the Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati has played a cameo in this movie. It is rumoured that his entry will elevate the scene in the movie, and if this is true, it will be a treat for Rana’s fans.



Sanya Thakur, Aryan Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Makrand Deshpande, and Jisshu Sen Gupta are playing other key roles. Sricharan Pakala and Julian Amaru Estrada composed the music. Besides production, K Rajashekhar Reddy has also penned the script for Spy, which is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023, in major Indian languages.