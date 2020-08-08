Brides always look special and make the pics to sparkle bringing out their inner charm… Our dear Rana Daggubati's heartthrob Miheeka Bajaj is just making us go jaw dropped with all her 'Pink' charm. She is looking adorable and classy in her designer 'Mehndi' outfit and making us fall for her swanky bride avatar. Even her 'Haldi' outfit also stole the hearts with all the 'Yellow' ambience!!!

We Hans India have come up with the complete details of Miheeka's 'Mehndi' and 'Haldi' outfits for all our fashion freaks… Have a look!





Wow… We are speechless after witnessing the gorgeous pink outfit of Miheeka Bajaj… The coat model lehenga is all encrusted with white intricate embroidery and pearl work. The pink skirt is enhanced with temple designed sequin embroidery and oval-shaped motifs. She teamed it up with a sleeveless long coat model… It is completely enhanced with intricate embroidery with white pearl and floral sequin work. The mirror work amidst the white thread work added rich look to the 'Mehndi' outfit.

Coming to her jewellery, they are creating a buzz with all the antique design… Being 'Krsala' brand impeccable craftsmanship, every piece of ornament is just awesome and added great look to our to-be-bride…

Coming to Miheeka's 'Maang Teeka', it looked dazzling encrusted with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold… The layered pearl design with polka and south-sea pearl appeal gave her a princess look!!!

Coming to her earrings, they are encrusted with Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold. The three-layered 'Butta' model with polki design added a rich ambience to her 'Mehndi' look.

Here is her beautiful 'Mehndi'… Both her hands are etched with an awesome design making us go awe!!!





Speaking about Miheeka's makeup, it is an awesome glam tale!!! Miheeka's eyes are filled with golden-pink eyeshadow and the lashes are curled to get a defined look. The thick liner and mascara effect added depth to her eyes and the dark pink pouts pulled out her inner charm. The blushy cheeks, highlighted features and a classy finish filled every frame of pics with her beautiful charm.



Now we will witness the 'Haldi' tale of our dear Miheeka Bajaj…

The tribal-style design made us witness a complete new look and left us speechless too. Mihheka picked a lovely yellow lehenga from Anand Kabra's collection. The half-sleeved blouse featured colour-blocked panels with a mix of contrasting mint hue and was enhanced with delicate gold work and gota patti borders. The plain yellow skirt was completely plain except a striking gota patti border at the hem. Finally, the matching dupatta and an embroidered mint fabric belt complimented her 'Haldi' attire.

Speaking about the unique ornaments, Miheeka left all the fashion freaks awestruck with her gypsy earrings and a maang tikka which are made from cowrie shells and colourful pom poms. Those matching gold finish bangles enhanced with shells and beautiful maang tikka with floral shell design made her look like a tribal queen.





Coming to her makeup, Miheeka picked golden eyeshadow and added thick liner along with curled lashes. Those beautiful dusky lips and blushy cheeks made us fall for her again and again!!!

We are still in search of words to compliment this lovely heartthrob of Rana and are eagerly waiting for the wedding!!!