It's A Wrap For Gunasekhar and Samantha's Shaakuntalam

Finally, it's a complete wrap for Gunasekhar's dream project 'Shaakuntalam'. Being the periodic love tale, it showcases the love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala. Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is essaying the titular role while Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. The producer of this movie Neelima Guna took to her Instagram page and announced the wrap-up news of this movie sharing a few lovely pics from the set!



Neelima is all happy hugging her father Gunasekhar!

The final clapboard that showcased 'It's A Wrap'…

Neelima Guna also shared another beautiful pic with her father Gunasekhar and jotted down a heartfelt note on this special occasion. "I thank the entire team of #shaakuntalam and especially this man, my Nanna, who has today completed shoot of this massive epic with such visual beauty and poetic meaning. I'm blessed to be his producer and I'm so blessed to have such wonderful partners like @hanshithareddy @harshithsri #DilRaju Garu who believed in our collective vision, aesthetic and are equally passionate about cinema. Thank you @samantharuthprabhuoffl for being you- an honest actor who surrendered to @gunasekhar1 's vision, @devmohanofficial for giving your everything and not holding back even an inch. @neeta_lulla ma'am for being so supportive and always our first collaborator. My cousin brother @yash_mahasen for being a very good administrator and My mom @ragini_guna for being OUR EVERYTHING! @gunaa_teamworks @srivenkateswaracreations. we could wrap up the shoot of such a massive epic film in 81 days due to the extensive preproduction of 1 year".

The costume designer of this movie Neeta Lulla also thanked the entire team and is all happy being a part of this prestigious project. "God bless my dear… thank you so much for your first film as a producer you have been wonderful and it has been a wonderful working again with @gunasekhar1 Sir. Thank you Ragini ma'am for being the pillar of support always. All the best to you. Stay blessed."

The whole team also celebrated the occasion and cut the special cake!

They thanked Dev Mohan who is essaying the role of King Dushyant for being part of this movie.

Allu Arha is roped in to play the role of Prince Bharata in the Shaakuntalam movie and she completed her part of shooting a few days ago. Allu Arjun was all happy to witness her little one in the shooting spot and dropped the pics on his Instagram being a proud father.

Speaking about this movie, Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.