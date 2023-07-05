It’s not 100 days; 100 international awards for ‘Balagam’

Venu Yeldandi’s directorial debut “Balagam” turned out to be a sensational hit in theaters and OTT. Featuring Priyadarshi and Kavya Kalyanram, the film makes a fortune by attracting large crowds to theatres through word-of-mouth. The movie with the whole and sole of Telangana, has been receiving global awards.



Now the latest news is that the film won 100 International Awards in different countries in different categories. Film director Venu confirmed it in his social media platforms. This is a rare achievement by any film. The film had brilliant performers who connected with everyone and the act has a soul and it all translated with the success of the film and also winning multiple awards in different categories.

“Balagam” stars Muralidhar Goud, Jayaram, Roopa, Racha Ravi, and others played key roles. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy produced Balagam, which has music by Bheems Ceciroleo.







