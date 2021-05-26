Jabardasth Varsha to become Bigg Boss Varsha?

Four Seasons of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss are already completed and the fans have been eagerly waiting for the fifth season of the reality show.



But the second wave of coronavirus has delayed the project. Also, recently the government has sealed the Malayalam Bigg Boss set and registered case against the makers. On the other hand, though Star Maa is not ready to kick start the fifth season anytime soon, the makers have decided to at least pick the contestants first. On this note, they have prepared a big list and Jabardasth actress Varsha is also one among them.

Jabardasth Varsha has become popular with her comedy and romance on the television platforms. She also has a decent fan following on social media platforms. So, the Big Boss makers have been considering her name as one of the contestants in season 5. Recently on her Instagram, she revealed that she got an opportunity to be a part of Bigg Boss season 5 and asked the fans if she should accept the project or not.



Most of the fans reacted positively. So, we have to wait and see if Jabardasth Varsha will become Big Boss Varsha or not.

